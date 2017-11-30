Wolves Win In New Orleans Wednesday

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the New Orleans Pelicans 120-102 Wednesday night in Louisiana. The Wolves improve to 13-9 with the win.

Andrew Wiggins led the Timberwolves with 22 points, while Jimmy Butler and Gorgui Dieng each scored 19 in the win. Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday led New Orleans with 27 points, while Anthony Davis added 17 points despite being ejected early in the game for berating an official.

Minnesota will play at Oklahoma City on Friday night. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON.