Wolves Top Raptors Sunday

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Toronto Raptors 116-112 Sunday night in Tampa, Florida. The Raptors are playing their home games in Florida this season due to travel restrictions to and from Canada.

The Wolves offense was very balanced Sunday night, with six players reaching double figures scoring. Malik Beasley and Karl-Anthony Towns each scored 20 points to lead the team.

Minnesota held on late in the fourth quarter after Towns fouled out and dodged a bullet when Pascal Siakam missed a layup as time expired that would have tied the game for the Raptors.

The Timberwolves hit 16 of 39 (41%) of their three-pointers Sunday night, with Beasley making six and Ricky Rubio making four- his highest total of the season. The Raptors were more effective in getting to the free throw line, sinking 26 free throws to Minnesota's 14.

Rubio scored 16 points with five assists and did not turn the ball over, while Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards scored 18 points and pulled down seven rebounds.

The Timberwolves return home Tuesday night to host the Los Angeles Lakers at Target Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. on AM 1240 and FM 95.3 WJON.

The Wolves are 7-20 on the season and 5.5 games out of the tenth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.