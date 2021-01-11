Wolves Snap Skid With Sunday Win

The Minnesota Timberwolves snapped a seven-game losing skid with a 96-88 win over the San Antonio Spurs Sunday night at Target Center. The Wolves are now 3-7 on the season.

D'Angelo Russell led the Karl-Anthony Towns-less Wolves with 27 points, while Malik Beasley added 24 for Minnesota in the win. Towns did not play Sunday after returning from injury on Saturday night.

The Wolves will try to make it two in a row when they face 2-7 Memphis at Target Center Wednesday night. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on WJON.