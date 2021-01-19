Wolves Fall To Hawks In Matinee Monday

The Atlanta Hawks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 108-97 in a MLK Day matinee in Atlanta Monday. The loss drops the Timberwolves to 3-9 on the season.

D'Angelo Russell led the Wolves with 31 points on 11-22 shooting, including 6-13 from three-point range, while Malik Beasley added 15 points on 17 shots.

D'Andre Hunter led the Hawks with 25 points and Clint Capela added 23 points, 15 rebounds and three blocked shots.

Timberwolves star forward Karl-Anthony Towns missed the game (and may miss more) due to a positive COVID-19 test, while guard Ricky Rubio and forward Juancho Hernangomez also missed the game due to COVID-19 protocols.

Minnesota started the season with back-to-back wins over Detroit and Utah before dropping seven straight games. The Wolves' 3-9 record is the second-worst in the NBA, trailing only the Pistons' 3-10 mark.

The Timberwolves traded their 2021 first round draft pick to the Golden State Warriors as part of the D'Angelo Russell trade last year. The Warriors will get the Wolves' pick unless it falls in the top three.

The Wolves are back in action Wednesday night when they host the Orlando Magic at Target Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on AM 1240 and FM 95.3 WJON.

