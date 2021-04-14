Wolves’ Edwards Has No Idea Who A-Rod Is

Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards is only 19 years old, which means he wasn't yet born during incoming Wolves owner Alex Rodriguez's 1995 rookie season and was only 14 by the time A-Rod's career ended in 2016.

After Tuesday's loss to the Brooklyn Nets, Edwards was asked whether he was an A-Rod fan, to which Edwards replied "Who is he?"

The reporter followed up by explaining he meant "Alex Rodriguez, the baseball player..." Edwards answered "Yeah... I don't know who that is. I know he's fitting to be the owner but I don't know nothing about baseball."

This is pretty unreal. Maybe Edwards really never followed professional baseball (not many 19-year-olds do these days), but I was under the impression that A-Rod was more of a celebrity at this point than a former baseball player.

He has been on Shark Tank, was engaged to Jennifer Lopez (and racked up all the associated tabloid headlines) and is a main commentator on ESPN's baseball coverage.

You know what they say: ignorance is bliss. There's a big part of me that wishes I could erase all of the Alex Rodriguez memories in my brain. The steroid scandals, the slapping the ball out of Arroyo's glove, the picture of him making out with himself in the mirror... the list goes on and on.

