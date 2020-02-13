Wolves Blow Big Lead In Latest Loss

The Minnesota Timberwolves blew an 18 point lead on their way to a 115-108 loss at Target Center Wednesday night. The Wolves enter the all star break with a 16-37 record.

Minnesota played without star forward Karl-Anthony Towns, who underwent an MRI for a left wrist injury before the game. Malik Beasley led Minnesota with 28 points, while D'Angelo Russell added 26 in the loss.

The Wolves are off until February 21st for the All Star Break before hosting the Boston Celtics at Target Center.