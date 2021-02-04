Wolves Blow Another Fourth Quarter Lead

The San Antonio Spurs came back to beat the Timberwolves 111-108 Wednesday night in San Antonio. The Wolves are now 5-16 in what in increasingly becoming a lost season.

The Timberwolves led by as many as 16 points in a game they generally controlled from the beginning. However, the Spurs controlled the game in the fourth quarter, outscoring Minnesota 32-18 to take the win.

Malik Beasley scored a team-high 29 points for Minnesota but was mysteriously absent from the game plan in the waning minutes of the fourth while San Antonio mounted its comeback.

D'Angelo Russell scored 20 points for the Timberwolves but was just 8-20 from the floor and 1-7 from three-point range, including a miss with two seconds left that would have tied the game.

DeMar DeRozan led all scorers with 30 points for the Spurs, who improved to 12-10 with the win. Center Jakob Poeltl added 19 points on 9-10 shooting for San Antonio in the win.

The Wolves' road trip continues Friday night when they play at Oklahoma City. The game can be heard on AM 1240/FM 95.3 WJON.

Pregame coverage will start at 6:30 and tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

The Timberwolves will play at OKC again on Saturday night before wrapping up their road trip with a game at Dallas on Monday night.