Willoughby Medals at 2023 Cycling World Championships

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND (WJON News) -- St. Cloud native Alise (Post) Willoughby had another successful outing on the world stage this month.

Willoughby earned a bronze medal, taking third place in BMX Racing on the final day of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championship.

The 10-day event took place in Glasgow, Scotland, and featured the best of the best from around the world competing in categories including BMX Racing, Road, BMX Freestyle, Mountain Bike, and Track.

Get our free mobile app

The United States sent 20 elite athletes to the world stage and came away with five world titles and four additional medals.

Overall, it was a strong showing for the USA Cycling program which is already gearing up for next summer’s Olympic Games in Paris.

LOOK: 20 Fascinating Photos From the First Modern Olympic Games in 1896 To celebrate the history of international sports cooperation, Stacker took a look back at that groundbreaking event in Athens, when the modern Olympics were born in 1896. Keep reading to learn more about the athletes, spectators, and sports at that iconic event.