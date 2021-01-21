Wild Wrap Successful West Coast Trip With Wednesday Win

The Minnesota Wild finished its season-opening West Coast road trip with a 3-2 win over the Ducks in Anaheim, California Wednesday night. The Wild is now 3-1 on the season after pair of wins over the Kings and split with the Ducks in a two-game set.

Minnesota's Ryan Hartman notched a short-handed goal at 13:51 of the first period to give the Wild a 1-0 lead. Hartman forced a turnover near center ice, went in alone on Ducks goalie Ryan Miller and ended up stuffing home a rebound to give Minnesota the early lead.

Nick Bonino's power play goal made it a 2-0 game at 5:50 of the second period. The goal was the first of the season for both Bonino and the Wild's power play unit after an 0-18 start to the year.

The Ducks got goals from Nicolas Deslauriers and Cam Fowler to tie the game later in the period, but Joel Eriksson Ek's top-shelf goal less than two minutes into the third period would prove to be the game-winner for Minnesota.

The Wild will return home for a six-game homestand on Friday night when they host the San Jose Sharks at Xcel Energy Center.