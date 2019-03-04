Wild Win Streak Snapped Sunday

The Minnesota Wild saw their five-game winning streak come to a close with a 3-2 shootout loss to Nashville Sunday night at Xcel Energy Center. The point they earned in the loss gives them 71, two more than Arizona in the race for the Western Conference's second wild card.

Eric Fehr and Jason Zucker each scored in the second period to give the Wild a 2-1 lead, but Filip Forsberg tied the game at 15:41 of the third period. The Predators outscored the Wild 2-1 in the shootout.

Alex Stalock made 41 saves for Minnesota to earn the game's second star.

The Wild will look to get their revenge against the Preds when they play again Tuesday night in Nashville. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON.