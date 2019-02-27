Wild Win Streak Continues At Winnipeg

The Minnesota Wild rallied late to beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 Tuesday night at Bell MTS Place. The Wild has now won four straight games to improve to 31-27-6.

Wild defenseman Brad Hunt's power play goal at 11:50 of the second period tied the game at one, but Winnipeg's Patrick Laine scored :14 later to give the Jets a 2-1 lead that would hold until there were less than two minutes remaining in the game.

Jason Zucker's power play goal tied the game for Minnesota at 18:33, assisted by Ryan Donato and Eric Staal. Joel Eriksson Ek notched the game-winner for the Wild at 18:59, assisted by Jonas Brodin and Zach Parise.

Minnesota is now in sole possession of the top Wild Card spot in the crowded Western Conference playoff race. The Wild will get a few days off before playing at Calgary Saturday night.