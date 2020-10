The Minnesota Wild have traded forward Luke Kunin to the Nashville Predators in exchange for forward Nick Bonino. The deal also saw the teams swap draft picks as part of the trade.

The Wild traded Kunin and the 101st pick in the draft for Bonino and the 37th and 70th picks in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Bonino, 32, charted 35 points in 67 games played last season, while Luke Kunin scored 31 points in 63 games played.