Wild Streak Snapped At Three

The Colorado Avalanche beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Sunday night, snapping Minnesota's three game win streak. Minnesota is now 26-23-6 on the season.

All five goals were scored in the second period, with the Wild getting goals from Kevin Fiala and Jared Spurgeon. Three of the goals were scored on the power play, including both Minnesota goals.

The Wild will try to get back on track Tuesday night when they host the Vegas Golden Knights at Xcel Energy Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.