Wild Sneak Past Chicago Tuesday

The Minnesota Wild beat Chicago 3-2 Tuesday night in overtime at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild is now 24-22-6 on the season.

Kevin Fiala scored a pair of goals in the first period to stake Minnesota to a 2-0 lead, but Chicago answered with a pair of goals in the second to tie the game.

After a scoreless third period sent the game to overtime, Matt Dumba provided the game-winner at 2:21 of the extra period.

The Wild will host Vancouver Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.