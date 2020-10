The Minnesota Wild have found a replacement for recently traded goaltender Devan Dubnyk in former Calgary netminder Cam Talbot. The team signed the veteran to a three-year, $11 million contract Friday.

Talbot, 33, played in 26 games last season with the Flames and posted a 12-10 record with a 2.63 goals against average and .919 save percentage. He has also spent time with the Oilers, Flyers and Rangers in his seven-year career.