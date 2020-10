The Minnesota Wild selected Marco Rossi with the ninth pick in Tuesday's NHL Draft. The Austrian center played for the OHL's Ottawa 67's last season.

Rossi, 19, scored 120 points in 56 games last season with Ottawa. The Wild will have to decide whether to send him back to the OHL or allow him to play in the NHL. He is not eligible to play in the AHL next season.

The NHL draft continues Wednesday morning.