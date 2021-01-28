Wild Radio Network’s Kevin Falness [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild have lost back-to-back games to fall to 4-3 on the season after a hot start. Kevin Falness of the Minnesota Wild Radio Network joined WJON on Thursday to break down how the team looks so far.

Among the topics discussed by Falness were the team's hot start to the season, how rookie Kirill Kaprizov looks in-person, whether he would break up the Wild's third line (which he calls the 'freak' line), the team under new captain Jared Spurgeon and the Wild's struggling power play.

The Wild (4-3) will host the Los Angeles Kings Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center. Minnesota is in the midst of a six-game homestand which they have begun by dropping two of the first three games. The Wild is 2-1 against Los Angeles this season.

Minnesota's record would likely be even better if not for a lack of results from the power play. Despite Dean Evason's tinkering and experimenting with different combinations, including playing four forwards on a unit, the Wild is just 2-30 with the man advantage.

Somehow, the team's 6.7% success rate is not the worst in the NHL. The Columbus Blue Jackets are just 1-43 so far this season (2.3%) and the Predators are not much better at 2-36 (5.6%).