Wild Now Own Wild Card Spot After Win In San Jose

The Minnesota Wild continued their improbable playoff push with a 3-2 win over the Sharks in San Jose Thursday night. The Wild is now 34-26-7 and in sole possession of the top Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.

The Wild got on the board first with a Ryan Suter goal at 8:34 of the first period, but the Sharks tied the game on a power play at 14:40.

Minnesota pulled away from the Sharks with second period goals from Alex Galchenyuk and Zach Parise, while Alex Stalock ended the game with 40 saves in the win for the Wild.

Minnesota's West Coast road trip will continue with a game in Los Angeles Saturday afternoon. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m. on WJON.