Wild Lose To Avs As Injuries Pile Up

The Colorado Avalanche beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 Tuesday night in Denver. The Avs have now won two of the three games between the two teams, dropping Minnesota to 6-5 on the season.

The Wild, who are already playing without a number of players including star defenseman Matt Dumba, lost Jared Spurgeon to an 'upper-body' injury late in the second period of Tuesday's loss.

Minnesota had trouble getting much going offensively Tuesday night against Colorado goalie Philipp Grubauer, who made 27 saves on 28 shots to backstop the win for the Avs.

The Wild's lone tally was a power play goal from Kirill Kaprizov at 13:05 of the second period with Minnesota trailing 2-0 at the time.

Kaprizov's third goal of the season was assisted by Gerald Mayhew and Zach Parise. The power play tally was just Minnesota's third in 42 chances this season.

The Wild and Avalanche will wrap up their four-game 'series' Thursday night in Denver. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. on AM 1240/FM 95.3 WJON.

The Wild's 6-5 record this season places them in third place in the West Division, three points behind St. Louis and Colorado. The Wild will then play five in a row at home, beginning on Saturday when they host Arizona for a matinee.