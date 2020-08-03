Wild Cruise Past Canucks In Strong Playoff Performance

The Minnesota Wild beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-0 in the first game of their best-of-five playoff series in Edmonton late Sunday night.

The Wild got off to a fast start with a Kevin Fiala power play goal just 2:50 into the first period, went up 2-0 on a Jared Spurgeon goal halfway through the second period, then sealed the win with a Spurgeon empty-netter late in the third.

Alex Stalock made 28 saves to earn the shutout win in goal for Minnesota.

The Wild and Canucks will meet again Tuesday night in Edmonton for Game Two. Puck drop is set for 9:45 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.