Wild Cruise Past Avs Wednesday

The Minnesota Wild's recent hot streak continued Wednesday with a 6-2 win over the Avalanche in Denver, Colorado. The Wild has now won four straight to improve to 10-6 on the season.

Mats Zuccarello scored his third goal of the season at 9:44 of the opening period to give Minnesota a 1-0 lead. The goal was assisted by Kirill Kaprizov and Victor Rask.

The Avalanche tied the game with a J.T. Compher goal at 7:21 of the second period, but the Wild would score twice before the end of the period to retake the lead.

Zach Parise gave the Wild a 2-1 lead with his third goal of the season at 12:31, assisted by Marcus Foligno and Matt Dumba.

Marcus Foligno scored a shorthanded goal at 15:11 of the second to make the score 3-1. A single assist was credited to Ryan Hartman on Foligno's fourth goal of the season.

Nazim Kadri scored a power play goal for the Avs at three minutes of the third period to make it a one-goal game, but the Wild pulled away with a trio of goals to finish off Colorado, beginning with Ryan Hartman's third goal of the season at 11:56.

Kaprizov and Zuccarello were credited with assists on the goal.

Nico Sturm added a pair of goals at 12:59 and 17:32 to help Minnesota pull away with the win.

Minnesota finished its five-game West Coast road trip with a 4-1 record and will return home Friday night to take on the Los Angeles Kings at Xcel Energy Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on AM 1240 and FM 95.3 WJON.