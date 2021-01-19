Wild Blanked By Ducks Monday

The Minnesota Wild's undefeated start to the season came to an end with a 1-0 loss in Anaheim Monday night. The Wild is now 2-1 on the season.

Minnesota couldn't find an answer for Ducks goaltender John Gibson, who made 34 saves to earn the win. Wild goalie Cam Talbot made 26 saves in the loss.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The contest's lone tally came at 4:09 of the third period, when Nicolas Deslauriers beat Talbot from the left wing side on a one-timer. The goal was assisted by Kevin Shattenkirk and Carter Rowney.

The Wild, who picked up identical 4-3 overtime wins against the Kings to start the season, will take on the Ducks again on Wednesday night. Puck drop is set for 8:30 p.m. on WJON.

On Monday, Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov was named the NHL's First Star of the Week after scoring the winning goal in the season-opening win at LA and notching a pair of assists. Kaprizov has four points- one goal and three assists- through three games this season.

Matt Dumba leads the Wild in goals scored with two, while Joel Eriksson Ek leads the team with a +/- rating of +3. Cam Talbot has started all three games in net for the Wild, posting a 2.27 goals against average and .925 save percentage.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app