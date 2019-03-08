Wild Blank League-Best Lightning Thursday

The Minnesota Wild beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-0 Thursday night at Amalie Arena in Florida. The Wild is now 33-27-8, three points ahead of Arizona in the race for the Western Conference's final playoff spot.

Jason Zucker provided all of the offense for Minnesota with a hat trick, and Devan Dubnyk made 25 saves to earn the shutout win for the Wild.

Minnesota will head south for a matchup with the Florida Panthers Friday night. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.