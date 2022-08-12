Who’s Likely Out for the Vikings Preseason Opener Sunday

The Vikings play their preseason opener Sunday at Las Vegas against the Raiders at 3:25 p.m., pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 2:30. Starters often times either don't play or play very little in the first preseason game. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON Friday.

He says Kirk Cousins is not only not expected to play but may not make the trip with the team to Las Vegas due to COVID. That means Viking fans will get an extended look at 2nd year quarterback Kellen Mond. Souhan says the Vikings know what they have in current #2 quarterback Sean Mannion so this will be an opportunity for Mond to try and overtake Mannion to get the #2 QB job.

Souhan doesn't expect starting running back Dalvin Cook to play Sunday and it is possible that recievers Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson sit this one out. He says center Garrett Bradberry is in danger to losing his starting job. Other position battles to watch besides offensive line include backup tight end and the defensive backfield.

If you'd like to listen Jim Souhan's comments about this weekend's Vikings game it is available below.