Vikings Rout Raiders 34-14

The Vikings dominated the Oakland Raiders 34-14 Sunday to improve to 2-1 on the season. Minnesota went out to a 21-7 halftime lead and controlled the game in the 2nd half.

Dalvin Cook had another solid game with 110 yards rushing and a touchdown while rookie Alexander Mattison ran for 58 yards and his first career touchdown. Adam Thielen had 3 catches for 55 yards and a touchdown and he also ran for a score. Kirk Cousins threw for 174 yards on 15-21 passing with 1 touchdown and no interceptions.

The Vikings will play at Chicago next Sunday at 3:25, pregame on WJON at 2:30.