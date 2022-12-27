What Will Become of This Building in St. Cloud?

The City of St. Cloud has relocated their City Hall to the old Tech High School building. When the city took on the old high school building they also took on the media services building along Division Street/Highway 23. The building continues to be up for sale.

St. Cloud Community Development Director Matt Glaesman joined me on WJON. He says they do have an interested party in the site and in the coming months they expect to hear more about that party's intentions for that site. He says the buyer is not locked into purchasing the property but Glaesman says he expects the interested party to make a good offer they could be willing to accept. The use of the property will be commercial use according to Glaesman. He wouldn't specify who this party is.

Downtown St. Cloud development continues to be under the spotlight in regards to the city's focus on development. Glaesman indicates people living downtown has to come before a grocery store and possibly other commercial development. He says the Lady Slipper lot along Highway 23/Division Street would be a good location for downtown housing. Glaesman indicated the old Herberger's site isn't a building that would be easy to convert to housing.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Community Development Director Matt Glaesman it is available below.