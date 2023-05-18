What’s Happening With These Properties in St. Cloud

Spring brings road construction and development on many properties and increased home construction too. Matt Glaesman is the Community Development Director for the City of St. Cloud. He gave me an update on many properties in the city.

Glaesman indicated the Holiday Gas Station and car wash that could be going into the former Tech Media Services property along Division Street met the approved criteria. He explains in March of 2022 when the property was rezoned there was a list of uses that were either allowed or conditional meaning they would need to go through a public hearing to make sure they were the right fit for the site. Glaesman says that's where we are at right now. He explains the planning commission had their public hearing already and the city council will also hold a public hearing on this possible purchase. He says the city council will make the final decision. Glaesman indicates one of the issues is the Holiday station would like to be open 24 hours a day.

An empty lot across from Coborns on Cooper Avenue remains undeveloped. Glaesman indicates these are two properties with one along Division/Highway 23 and Cooper ,which is the smaller of the two, and the other which includes some green space and piles of dirt/sand. Glaesman says going back to their 2015 comprehensive plan the expectation for these properties could include office/commercial buildings on the north property with multi-family housing going into the larger southern portion. He says the city has been working with the owner for the past couple of years and have authorized some tax increment financing to facilitate redevelopment of that property. Glaesman says the expectation for that property would likely include a large office complex along with some commercial. He says the owner continues to look for a developer to take that project on. Glaesman indicates the southern portion would likely become multi-family housing and he believes there is interest in developing that but they don't have an application at this point. He says if these property owners want to take advantage of the tax increment financing form the city the deadline to take advantage of this will be expiring soon which is why they are hearing more from these owner lately. Glaesman says because the southern portion is zoned industrial currently the activity on the property is currently allowed. If they want to make this residential it will need to be rezoned.

The Electolux property is currently being leased to those looking to use their warehouse spaces but he says there is no new news in regards to what may become of this property.

The development of downtown St. Cloud has been identified as a focus for the city. Glaesman indicates the development community continues to indicate housing needs to go in first before commercial, retail, grocery and other businesses go into the downtown.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Matt Glaesman it is available below.