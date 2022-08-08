The city of St. Cloud is still doing tours and has received 3 offers for the former St. Cloud Tech High School media services building near the new city hall. Matt Glaesman is the Community Development Director for the city of St. Cloud. He says they are giving tours almost weekly so if someone is interested they should get through the building soon. Glaesman explains they are looking for the right use and the right price. He says if they find that combination the property could be sold at any time. The "right" use for the property ranges from professional services like a chiropractor or medical service to some retail element that could include a restaurant or coffee shop. Because of the size of the property the zoning approved by the city council would allow for expansion of the building or take down and construction of a new building.

I asked Glaesman about the former Herberger's site downtown St. Cloud. He says it is still privately held but there has been more discussion about the location so there is some excitement about what downtown will be like in the near future. Glaesman explains they are doing some more downtown planning this fall about possible development in the former Herberger's location and other locations downtown to reestablish their vision for downtown. He says it will be a high priority if not the highest priority for the city.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Matt Glaesman it is available below.