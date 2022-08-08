33rd Street South in St. Cloud is expected numerous development opportunities in both housing and commercial expansion in the near future. St. Cloud Community Development Director Matt Glaesman joined me on WJON. He says the Klein Landscaping location will include retail along 33rd Street South with multi-family housing and park land on the southern portion of the property.

Get our free mobile app

Glaesman explains the park on the property is similar in size to Whitney Park in north St. Cloud. He says the plan for the park is 15 years old and will likely be adjusted due to the changes in uses required by the public. Glaesman expects the park to include walking paths with scenic views of Robinson Hill creek.

The south side of 33rd Street isn't the only commercial development expected in the area. Glaesman expects commercial development along the roundabout intersecting County Road 74 and 33rd Street and east of there at the roundabout intersecting Oak Grove Road and 33rd Street South. He wouldn't speculate on whether this would include a gas station or some sort of grocery but Glaesman wouldn't rule that out as a possibility.

County Road 74 could also see additional commercial development between Boulder Ridge Golf Course and 33rd Street South. Glaesman expects additional professional or retail businesses to move into spots along that corridor.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Matt Glaesman it is available below.