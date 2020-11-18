Walz Reportedly Set To ‘Pause’ High School Sports

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz might put high school sports on 'pause' as part of his latest guidance, which is expected on Wednesday evening.

According to Minnesota State High School League Media Specialist John Millea, the Governor's announcement will impact volleyball, football and winter sports.

Millea added that Governor Walz said this "would be a very difficult four weeks."

The Minnesota State High School League approved the resumption of football and volleyball on September 21st. The section football playoffs begin on Tuesday night, but a number of teams are not scheduled to play until Saturday.