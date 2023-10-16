WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The City of Waite Park is expected to approve the hiring of two new police officers at Monday's council meeting. The Waite Park City Council will vote on final approval of Branton Stowell and Seth Adams as the newest police officers for the city.

The City Council approved the hiring of more police officers on June 5th, 2023, and received applications from three people between July and August.

Waite Park Police Chief Anthony Reznicek says the two new officers will will bring their total to 14, and they are still looking to hire 8 more police officers. The Waite Park City Council meeting is Monday night at 5:15 p.m.

