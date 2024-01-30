New Safe Exchange Zone In Waite Park

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The City of Waite Park has created a safe spot for people to meet to exchange items. The Waite Park Safe Exchange Zone is located at the Public Works Building at 670 17th Avenue South, just South of the Ledge Amphitheater.

Waite Park Police Community Outreach Specialist Alicia Mages says creating the safe zone was part of the city's strategic plan:

"I think it was just part of, part of our strategic plan moving forward, all of the things that the city's looking at that they want to do in the next 30 years and I think that was just one of the, one of the things on the list that would help to add an added benefit for the people in the city."

The Safe Exchange Zone is under camera surveillance 24-7, is well-lit, and the stalls are clearly marked in blue with signs in front.

In addition to being a safe place for people to exchange goods, Mages says it is a beneficial tool for the police:

"But it definitely is one step closer to solving that case when you have an image of the person that you can circulate out to the public to if need be and also of their vehicle. All of those things are definitely a good step in the direction of trying to locate the person and question them about what happened."

She says the Safe Exchange Zone is good for meeting for custody exchanges too, and you don't have to be a Waite Park resident to use it. Mages says if people don't use the safe zone, they should always meet in a public place for exchanges.

