Waite Park Seeks Input On Future Of Fire Department
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The City of Waite Park is asking residents for their input on the future of its Fire Department. The city has posted a survey on its website and Facebook page and says the survey will help guide it in addressing staffing challenges and shaping the department for the future.
Waite Park is currently taking part in a joint Regional Fire Study with the cities of Sartell, St. Joseph, and St. Cloud. The city has contracted with Emergency Services Consulting International (ESCI), a consulting firm specializing in assisting communities with emergency services.
ESCI drafted the survey and will be collecting the data. The survey will be open until February 23rd.
