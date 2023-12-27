To quote a former University of Minnesota football coach, "Let's get our dag gum chili HOT!" Grey Face Rescue has set its 7th annual chili cook-off date and location. The chili cook-off will happen in two weeks in Waite Park at Back Shed Brewing.

Chili & Beer what's better? Join us Saturday, January 6th for our 7th Annual Chili Cook-Off and we’re partnering with @ Back Shed Brewing

Do you have the best chili in town? Sign up to compete for $25 here: http://www.greyfacerescue.org/.../chili-cook-off-contestant

You will be competing to win hearts for People's Choice, a $100 Visa Gift Card, a trophy along with bragging rights!

According to the rescue's website:

Grey Face Rescue is hosting its 7th Annual Chili Cook-Off and we’re partnering with Back Shed Brewing! Enjoy samplings of all sorts of delicious chili for $10 made by local restaurants and businesses, as well as some entrepreneurial individual cooks. You will compete to win hearts for People's Choice and bragging rights!

The event will run from noon to 3pm on Saturday, January 6th at Back Shed Brewing. The cost to attend is $8 ahead of time or $10 the day of the event. To participate in the contest/fundraiser you'll have to pay $25 and be signed up by January 2nd.

If you'd like to buy tickets ahead of time or learn more about what a chili cook-off contestant needs to know about participating you can head to the Grey Face Rescue website here.

