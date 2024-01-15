Indulge In St. Cloud’s Newest Sensation: The Beastly Bloody

If you are a person who like Bloody Mary's it appears there is a new one here in the Granite City. Boulder Tap House in St. Cloud announced on social media, and this new 'beastly' Bloody sure interests me, especially with what comes with the beverage itself!

NEW BEASTLY BLOODY!

2024 means NEW and exciting things, including our new Beastly Bloody of the Month. Each month, we will feature a new "Beastly Bloody" with all the delicious snacks you can imagine.

For the month of January, we have a traditional bloody mary base piled high with: Chicken & Waffles Pickled Asparagus, Pickled Beans, Pickle Spear Hard Boiled Egg, Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich, Brown Sugar Bacon Bacon Cheddar Jalapeno Egg Roll, Mac & Cheese Bites, Pizza Dipper, House-made Tot

Served with a pancake breakfast shot and a slice of brown sugar bacon.

The adult beverage comes with a meal from the online description posted to Boulder Tap House - St. Cloud social media page.

The picture of the drink shows everything stuffed into the glass on skewers, but honestly, something like this should be served on a plate for the 'sides' and then just have the Bloody in a glass. Otherwise, this thing is going to tip over from all the foodstuff in it!

The Beastly Bloody Mary at Boulder Tap House is a limited-time selection, as it only will be available during January, and the month is already half gone.

I don't have a clue as to what this will run you, but if you are a Bloody Mary fan it probably won't matter.

Would this be something that you would try? Or are you more of a traditionalist, where you don't want all the extras with your Bloody? Let us know on our free app!

