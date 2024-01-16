Etheridge & Jewel Officially Coming to The Ledge

UNDATED (WJON News) -- It's official, Melissa Etheridge and Jewel are coming to The Ledge. In an update to a story WJON first told you about back on December 20th, The Ledge Amphitheater officially announced Tuesday on its Facebook page that Etheridge and Jewel will be playing in Waite Park on August 1st.

Get our free mobile app

Dave Overlund/Townsquare Media Dave Overlund/Townsquare Media loading...

Pre-sale Tickets will go on sale this Thursday at 10:00 a.m. if you have the online code, and for the general public on Friday at 10:00 a.m. The "I'm Not Broken" Tour will start in Santa Cruz, California on March 14th and wrap up in Rogers, Arkansas on October 5th.

The Comedy Central Roast Of Rob Lowe - Show Christopher Polk, Getty Images loading...

Etheridge's last album of original music was "The Medicine Show" in 2019 and her autobiography "Talking to My Angels" came out last year. Jewel's last album was 2022's "Freewheelin' Woman" and she is also an accomplished author having published five books.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

TIMELESS: Bestselling Musicians of the ’70s, Then and Now Using historical Billboard charts and top song and album lists from the 1970s, Stacker spotlighted 25 of the bestselling musicians of the decade. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 50 songs you won't believe are turning 50 this year From classic rock anthems to disco hits and everything in between, Stacker surveyed Billboard 's Hot 100 list of top songs in 1973 and highlighted the top 50. Gallery Credit: Kaiya Shunyata