Etheridge & Jewel Officially Coming to The Ledge
UNDATED (WJON News) -- It's official, Melissa Etheridge and Jewel are coming to The Ledge. In an update to a story WJON first told you about back on December 20th, The Ledge Amphitheater officially announced Tuesday on its Facebook page that Etheridge and Jewel will be playing in Waite Park on August 1st.
Pre-sale Tickets will go on sale this Thursday at 10:00 a.m. if you have the online code, and for the general public on Friday at 10:00 a.m. The "I'm Not Broken" Tour will start in Santa Cruz, California on March 14th and wrap up in Rogers, Arkansas on October 5th.
Etheridge's last album of original music was "The Medicine Show" in 2019 and her autobiography "Talking to My Angels" came out last year. Jewel's last album was 2022's "Freewheelin' Woman" and she is also an accomplished author having published five books.
