Men From St. Cloud and Waite Park Hurt in Crash Near St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash near St. Joseph Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 1:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 23 and Bel Clare Drive.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a flatbed truck going north on Highway 23 and a car going west on Bel Clare Drive collided in the intersection.

The driver of the car, 60-year-old Aden Abdi Nur of St. Cloud, and his passenger, 69-year-old Abdullahi Mohamed Samatar of Waite Park, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck, 55-year-old William Fuchs of Paynesville, was not hurt.

