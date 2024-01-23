Voting Now Open for Name a Snowplow Contest

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The finalists have been chosen and now it's time to vote for your favorite snowplow names.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has opened the voting for eight plows to be named in the 4th annual Name a Snowplow contest.

Voting will remain open until Sunday and you can choose up to eight of your favorite names, one for each MnDOT district.

MnDOT received more than 8,000 submissions and has narrowed them down to 50 finalists.

Winners will be announced by the end of January.

