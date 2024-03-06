MnDOT Seeking Input on Highway 24 Through Clearwater

CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- The Highway 24 Bridge over Interstate 94 in Clearwater will be rebuilt in 2026, but the Minnesota Department of Transportation wants to study that entire corridor through town.

The bridge will be replaced between 179th Street and Ash Street in Clearwater, but officials want to evaluate Highway 24 from Wright County Road 7 to the Mississippi River.

Although there is no current funding place to make all of the improvements, MnDOT says the findings will support future funding opportunities and allow the community to plan for ongoing development.

There is a public survey available to provide feedback and opinions on that corridor. The evaluation will consider current and future safety and mobility needs, pedestrian and bicycle resources, access needs, and a long-term vision for Highway 24.

When completed, the analysis will result in a selected preliminary design.

