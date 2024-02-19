Construction: Highway 169 in Elk River Entering Final Phase
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin the third and final phase of the Highway 169 freeway project in Elk River this spring.
The work will take place near 5th Street on the north end to the Highway 10/Highway 101 interchange on the south end. The project will include a new Highway 169 bridge over Main Street.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction and access to and from Highway 169 and adjacent streets will change. Drivers will need to follow road signs to the next open access.
The $124-million project began in 2022 and will be completed in November 2024.
The three-year project is a partnership with the city of Elk River and Sherburne County. It's being funded through the Corridors of Commerce program.
