Open House Scheduled Ahead of Highway 169 Redefine in Elk River

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- There's an informational open house in Elk River on Monday to look at the final year of road construction on Highway 169.

Community members are invited to drop in and talk with the Highway 169 Redefine staff and learn what the construction plans and impacts will be this summer.

The open house will be at Elk River City Hall from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

The project includes the fourth and final interchange improvement at Highway 169 and Main Street, new freeway lanes, adjacent city roads, and underground utilities.

By late March access will close to and from Highway 169 at Main Street and traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction.

The project will start in earnest by early April.

