Construction: MnDOT Previews Hwy 10/Hwy 23 Phase II in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is releasing details on projects in central Minnesota ahead of the upcoming road construction season.

One of the most extensive and expensive projects is year two of the Highway 10 and Highway 23 reconstruction project in St. Cloud.

Starting in April, crews will begin work to improve the westbound lanes of Highway 10 and the eastbound lanes of Highway 23, including the new eastbound bridge on Highway 23.

In the meantime, MnDOT wants drivers to understand that those lanes will mean a rough ride until lane shifts take place when construction restarts.

As part of the project this summer, crews will be building a new bridge at 4th Street Southeast that will connect to the frontage road on the east side of Highway 10 while providing a safer crossing for pedestrians and bikers.

New interchanges will also be built in 2024 and a noise wall will be constructed on the south side of Highway 23 east of 14th Avenue Southeast.

The $43.7-million will require the entire construction season to complete and is scheduled to be done in late fall.

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.] Gallery Credit: Sandi Hemmerlein

LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy. Gallery Credit: Michael Leonard