Construction: Highway Project Scheduled Along Mille Lacs Lake

GARRISON (WJON News) -- It will be a difficult few months for some visitors to Mille Lacs Lake this summer.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced an upcoming project on Highway 169 south of Garrison.

Starting in mid-May, workers will improve seven miles of the highway between Crow Wing County 26 south of Garrison to a half-mile north Ojibwe Drive. The good news is that most of the work will occur overnight and at off-peak hours during weekdays.

There will be alternate one lane, one-way traffic controlled by flaggers with the exception of a brief 4-to-6 day detour for pipe work. The detour will be via Crow Wing County Road 26, Crow Wing County Road 8, and Crow Wing County Road 2/460th Street

The project is scheduled to be completed by mid-July.

Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state Gallery Credit: Megan Zee

8 Disappointing Pets All Minnesota Kids Had