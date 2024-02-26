Highway 23 Project in East-Central MN to Prompt Detours

MILACA (WJON News) -- A road construction project starting this spring will create a major headache for drivers who travel on Highway 23 in east central Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is resurfacing and improving 12 miles of Highway 23 between Milaca and Ogilvie.

The project will require detours due to some box culverts and a pipe installation. A detour between Milaca and Bock will last 8-to-9 weeks and a detour between Bock and Ogilvie will last between 5-to-6 weeks.

The entire 12-mile project will take place from east of Mille Lacs County Road 2 in Milaca to the Groundhouse River east of Ogilvie.

The $6.5-million project will begin in mid-May and remain under construction through late October.

MnDOT MnDOT loading...

Come With Us and Visit Clearwater, MN in Pictures

MN Home For Sale Gives Us Lifestyles Of The Rich & Famous Vibes A Plymouth, MN home that has been listed for sale for nearly $1.5 million includes an indoor pool, waterslide, a putting green, and plenty of space inside and outside for entertaining. The home is listed by Coldwell Banker Realty agent Gregg Larsen. Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Gregg Larsen Coldwell Banker Realty