Virginia Edges Auburn To Advance [PHOTOS]

Minneapolis - Virginia Defeated Auburn 63-62 in the NCAA National Semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. Kyle Guy was fouled with 0.6 remaining shooting a 3 with Virginia down 2. He made all 3 free throws and Auburn's off balance attempt at the buzzer was no good.

Auburn-Virginia

Bryce Brown led the Auburn comeback in the final minutes hitting 3 3-point shots to turn a 10-point deficit into as much as a 4-point lead. Ty Jerome led all scorers for Virginia with 21 points and 9 rebounds while Samir Doughty had 13 and Bryce Brown had 12 points for the Tigers.

Virginia will play the Michigan State/Texas Tech winner at 8:20pm Monday night in Minneapolis.