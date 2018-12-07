Volunteers Needed for NCAA Final Four in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- You can be apart of history later this year in Minneapolis.

The NCAA and Minneapolis Local Organizing Committee is looking for volunteers to help with the 2019 NCAA Men's Final Four tournament April 5th-8th.

Volunteer responsibilities include working three four-hour shifts, making sure the off-court events run smoothly and helping to make a great impression of Minneapolis to thousands of visitors.

Roughly 2,000 volunteers are needed for the three day event. You must be at least 18 years old by March 1, 2019, be a friendly, outgoing and dedicated person and be flexible and able to adapt quickly to change.