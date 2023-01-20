Check Out Minnesota Gymnast Suni Lee’s Perfect 10 Beam Routine

Minnesotans do it best. Sunisa Lee won the hearts of the world after she scored the title of 2020 Olympic all-around champion and took home the bronze for uneven bars in Tokyo in 2021. The gold-medal gymnast is competing these days for Auburn University in Alabama.

Recently I've been getting served a lot of gymnastics videos on my Facebook feed. I watched one in its entirety and the algorithm thinks it's my favorite thing in the world. It isn't far off, I do love watching college gymnastics. It is truly incredible what these athletes can do.

A video populated on my feed of Suni Lee's beam routine from January 7th, 2023. It was the kickoff to the season and the meet took place in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Tigers competed with UCLA, Oklahoma, and Michigan.

If Suni Lee's beam routine was any indication of the season ahead, she is going to crush whatever competition comes her way. She scored a perfect 10, but if I could and it was possible I would score it even higher. She made the whole thing seem effortless. Check it out for yourself below:

