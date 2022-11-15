For those of you unfamiliar with TikTok user CadillacJackk, she is a hoot! Her reactions on TikTok are genuine gold, and Vikings fans young and old can relate to her ups and downs that happen during a game. Sunday's dramatic comeback win had Jackie on the edge of her seat, using some adult language, and proclaiming that we've just witnessed a 'new Minnesota miracle' with the catch Justin Jefferson made late in the 4th quarter.

****Warning that this video has adult language, and might not be suitable for work situations or around young impressionable children****

Some of Jackie's takes are funny and amusing as she reacts to the moment these plays are happening. You just can't help but relate to her if you are a fan of the Minnesota Vikings.

The above video just shows Jackie's reactions late in the 4th quarter, when Justin Jefferson made a 30-yard catch on 4th and 18, snatching the ball from the defender's hands with one of his and then coming down in control of the ball.

From there Jackie reacts to the missed extra point, Kirk Cousins failed QB sneak, Eric Kendricks fumble recovery in the endzone, and the game-sealing interception from Patrick Peterson.

The video runs through all of the emotional highs and lows that Vikings fans went through on Sunday.

Check out this post from a fan who posted a picture of their heart rate monitor during the 4th quarter!

