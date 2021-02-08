Vikings Promote Klint Kubiak To Offensive Coordinator

The Minnesota Vikings didn't have to look far for a new Offensive Coordinator after Gary Kubiak announced his retirement after the 2020 season.

According to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are set to name Gary Kubiak's son, Klint Kubiak, the new OC. Klint Kubiak spent the previous two seasons as the Vikings' Quarterbacks Coach.

Kubiak, 33, started his coaching career at Texas A&M in 2010 and spent three years with the Aggies as a Quality Control/Offensive Coach and as a graduate assistant Wide Receivers Coach.

He spent the 2015 season with Kansas University as a Wide Receivers Coach.

Following his stint in college football, Kubiak joined the Vikings' staff as a Quality Control/Assistant Wide Receivers Coach from 2013-14 before spending three seasons with the Denver Broncos as a Quarterbacks Coach.

Kubiak played collegiately at Colorado State, where he was a defensive back from 2005-2009.

The Vikings finished the 2020 season with a 7-9 record and missed the playoffs after advancing to the NFL Playoffs' Divisional Round in the 2019-2020 season. The Vikings lost to the San Francisco 49ers, who would go on to lose the Super Bowl to Kansas City.

Vikings football can be heard all season long on AM 1240/FM 95.3 WJON.