Vikings’ Cook Earns Second Straight NFC Honor

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was named the NFC's Offensive Player of the Week for a second straight week. Cook was honored after running over the Lions' defense to the tune of 252 total yards and two touchdowns in the Vikings' 34-20 win.

Cook also won the award after his Week Eight performance against the Packers in which he scampered for 226 total yards while finding the end zone four times in Minnesota's 28-22 win.

Cook, who has only played in 6.5 games this season, leads the NFL with 858 rushing yards and is second in the league in all-purpose yardage with 1,031. He trails the Saints' Alvin Kamara by only 49 yards despite playing in 1.5 fewer games.

The Vikings will take on the Bears Monday night in Chicago. The game can be heard on AM 1240 and FM 95.3 WJON.